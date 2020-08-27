Mumbai Sees 1350 New COVID Cases; City's Tally At 1,40,882 As Positivity Drops To 18.97%

As five days of Ganesh Utsav, Mumbai on Thursday reported 1350 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 30 new deaths. The city also saw 834 recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,13,577. Mumbai's tally is now at 1,40,882 of which 19,460 cases are active. 7532 people have died till date.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.81%. BMC reported that 7,34,619 samples have been tested till date with an 18.97% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 137 of 913 ventilator beds were vacant, while 240 of 1435 ICU beds were vacant.

12,900 Ganapti idols immersed

Over 12,900 Ganapati idols were immersed in water bodies at different locations in the city on Wednesday on the fifth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh festival, said the BMC. The civic body said of the 12,918 idols immersed till 9 pm, 296 were installed by mandals (community organisations), while the remaining 12,622 were domestic Ganapati idols. A senior BMC official said out of the 12,918 idols, the immersion of 7,283 was done in artificial ponds built by the civic body at different locations in the city.

With Maharashtra being the only state to allow public Ganesh pandals with strict restrictions, the government issued guidelines stating processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols and limited height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households to four feet and two feet, respectively. The Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's best-known Sarvajanik (community) Ganeshotsav Mandal, cancelled the festival this year in view of the pandemic, arranging COVID plasma drive, with devotees restricting celebrations to their homes and using online platforms to get 'darshan' of the Lord at temples.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 575, while over 5666 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 50 days, while Worli is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 136 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 93 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.