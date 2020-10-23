Mumbai Sees 1470 New COVID Cases; Doubling Rate Slows To 115 Days As Deaths Near 10,000

As Maharashtra's Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, its financial capital - Mumbai, reported 1470 new cases and 48 new deaths on Friday. The city also saw 1696 new recoveries as the cured tally soared to 2,18,254. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,48,804 cases of which 19,246 cases are active and 9966 fatalities.

Mumbai: 1470 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.60%. BMC reported that 14,23,160 samples have been tested till date with a 17.38% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 201 out of 1185 ventilator beds are vacant, while 408 out of 2040 ICU beds are vacant.

BEST allows passenger upto full capacity

In another reprieve for city travellers, the BEST announced that it has been allowed to travel at full capacity on its buses from Friday. It stated that all passengers must wear a proper mask while traveling in the bus. Previously, as per the state's COVID guidelines, BEST was allowed to seat upto 30 passengers and no standees.

बेस्ट बस गाड्या मध्ये पूर्ण क्षमतेने प्रवासी वाहतूक (सर्व आसनावर बसून) प्रवास करण्यास परवानगी आज पासून आहे .

सर्व प्रवाशांनी बस मध्ये प्रवास करताना योग्य रित्या मास्क लावणे आवश्यक आहे .

मास्क 😷नाही ,प्रवेश ⛔ नाही

N⛔ Mask N😷 Entry #bestupdates pic.twitter.com/S4pBRgvYIz — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government allowed lawyers and registered clerks to use the Mumbai local trains till November 23 on an experimental basis. Apart from lawyers women have been allowed to board trains only between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm - non-peak hours, without displaying state-issued QR code. Including women and lawyers, essential service providers listed by state government, bank staff, dabbawalas and medical staff were allowed to travel by local trains. The government is mulling opening local trains to all soon, claimed an MVA minister.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 620, while over 8518 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 72 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 198 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 115 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

