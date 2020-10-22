Mumbai's Active COVID Cases Drop Below 20,000 Again As City's Tally Soars To 2,47,334

Witnessing a continued drop in the number of daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai reported 1463 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 49 new deaths. The city also saw 1289 new recoveries as the cured tally soared to 2,16,558. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,47,334 cases of which 19,491 cases are active and 9918 fatalities.

Mumbai sees 2119 new COVID cases; tally at 2.36 lakhs as doubling rate slows to 77 days

Mumbai: 1463 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.64%. BMC reported that 14,06,524 samples have been tested till date with a 17.48% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 190 out of 1185 ventilator beds are vacant, while 403 out of 2040 ICU beds are vacant.

Maharashtra govt allows lawyers & registered clerks to travel in Mumbai local trains

Lawyers allowed in Mumbai locals

Earlier on Thursday, the Maharashtra government allowed lawyers and registered clerks to use the Mumbai local trains till November 23 on an experimental basis. Previously, nly those lawyers who were required to physically appear in the Bombay High Court and registered clerks were permitted to use the Mumbai suburban railway owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The government order is applicable to all lawyers registered with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

This relief comes after the Centre and the state government allowed women to travel by local trains from October 21 onwards. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that women would be allowed to board trains only between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm - non-peak hours, without displaying state-issued QR code. Apart from women, essential service providers listed by state government, bank staff, dabbawalas and lawyers were allowed to travel by local trains. The government is mulling opening local trains to all soon, claimed an MVA minister.

Women allowed to travel by suburban trains; Railways Minister & Maharashtra govt concur

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 613, while over 9405 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 67 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 180 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 108 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 77 lakhs; three states announce 'free vaccines'