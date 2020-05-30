Mumbai Sees 1510 New COVID-19 Cases; Thackeray Govt Unlikely To Ease City's Lockdown

While the Centre has extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, the financial capital - Mumbai on Saturday, has reported 1510 new Coronavirus cases. and 54 deaths The city has also witnessed 356 new recoveries, while Maharashtra has reported 1085 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Mumbai's tally stands at 38,220 cases and 1227 deaths. Of the total cases, 16364 patients have recovered from the infection.

Sources have reported that the Maharashtra government is unlikely to allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur. Currently, CM Uddhav Thackeray is holding a review meeting with the Chief secretary and cabinet ministers and will address the state soon. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar too is attending the meeting at CM residence - Varsha Bungalow. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has stated that the government will announce an economic package soon.

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre.

With over 1 million people living in five square kilometre area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1715 cases and 70 deaths. The city - which is still under strict restrictions, has allowed online delivery of liquor and has allowed domestic flight operations and local train services only for Railway employees. The BMC is now gearing up for a rise in COVID-19 cases as monsoon season will soon begin.

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.