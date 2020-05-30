Mumbai & Major Cities In Maharashtra Unlikely To Ease Lockdown Restrictions: Sources

As the Centre extended the Coronavirus lockdown till June 30, sources have reported on Saturday, that the Maharashtra government is unlikely allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur. Currently, CM Uddhav Thackeray is holding a review meeting with the Chief secretary and cabinet ministers and will address the state soon. Maharashtra currently tops the nation's tally with 62228 cases and 2098 deaths.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state govt will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to COVID-19 situation. He said that although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people. With lakhs of migrant workers leaving the state to return home amid job loss, Maharashtra government has urged the youths living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sectors to fill the vacuum.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre.

With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1715 cases and 70 deaths. The city - which is still under strict restrictions, has allowed online delivery of liquor and has allowed domestic flight operations and local train services only for Railway employees. The BMC is now gearing up for rise in COVID-19 cases as monsoon season will soon begin.

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

