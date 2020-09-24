Mumbai Sees 2163 New COVID Cases; Tally At 1.92 Lakh With Over 10,000 Buidings Sealed

As rains subsided in the financial capital, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 2163 new cases and 54 new deaths. The city saw 1550 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,55,638. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,92,301 cases of which 27,618 active cases, and 8655 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 81% now while its growth rise has reduced again to 1.14%. BMC reported that 10,45,706 samples have been tested till date with an 18.18% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 100 out of 1134 ventilator beds are vacant, while 194 out of 1923 ICU beds are vacant.

KEM Hospital Gets Nod For Trials

On Wednesday, the BMC-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, an official said. The process would need 100 volunteers, he added. Sources said Nair Hospital, another major facility run by the metropolis' civic body, has also received approval for conducting clinical trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine. Trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate are already started in Pune also.

"We need an adult without prior infection, including coronavirus. Starting Wednesday, we will screen people and hopefully will be able to give doses to 3-4 people every day as part of the ongoing trial. We need to keep a volunteer under observation for an hour after administering the vial," he said.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 694, while over 10,320 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 41 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 84 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 63 days is higher than the national average of 44 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

