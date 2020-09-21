Mumbai Sees 1837 New COVID Cases; Tally At 1.89 Lakh As Recovery Crosses 80% Again

Seeing a slight dip in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Monday, saw 2728 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,50,535. The city saw 1837 new cases and 36 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,86,150 cases of which 26,735 active cases, and 8466 fatalities.

Mumbai sees 5038 new COVID recoveries; active cases fall to 27,664 after 10 lakh tests

Mumbai: 1837 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 81% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.22%. BMC reported that 10,12,423 samples have been tested till date with an 18.20% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 57 in three weeks.

Mumbai: MNS leaders board suburban trains to protest curbs

MNS workers 'board' trains

Inspite of the BMC's warning to MNS, the Raj Thackeray-led party workers travelled in local trains, currently available only for essential services staff, as part of a protest to demand that the services be made available for common citizens also. MNS undertook the "savinay kaydebhang (civil disobedience) protest after its repeated demands to allow the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs. MNS pointed out that the Maharashtra government has allowed common people to travel by state transport (ST) buses to reach their workplaces, but not in local trains, which is "ironical".

CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone is 'D' in drug chat, asked ‘K’ for hash

On Saturday, the Indian Railways announced that select 10% employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains. Employees of nationalized banks are already allowed to travel by trains. The Railways has increased the special suburban services in Mumbai from 350 to 500 with effect from September 21 - allowing 30 additional services during morning peak hours and 29 more services during evening peak hours will be operated for the convenience of commuters.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54.87 lakh; schools reopen partially

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 611, while over 9865 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 38 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 81 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 57 days is higher than the national average of 30 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.