Mumbai Sees 2199 New COVID Cases; Tally At 2.29 Lakhs As Growth Rate Slows Down To 1.01%

The financial capital- Mumbai on Sunday, reported 2199 new cases and 42 new deaths. The city also saw 1709 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,93,805. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,29,450 cases of which 22,369 cases are active and 9430 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 84% now while its growth rise has slowed to 1.01%. BMC reported that 12,61,822 samples have been tested till date with an 18.01% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 108 out of 1142 ventilator beds are vacant, while 257 out of 2033 ICU beds are vacant.

Thackeray shifts Aarey car shed to Kanjurmarg

Earlier in the day, Thackeray announced that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. He also said that his government has withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. Thackeray has claimed that the project will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose, assuring that the Rs 100 crores expenditure incurred till date 'will not go to waste'.

The protest against the mass tree-cutting of trees in the Aarey area took an ugly turn when authorities from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) allegedly started cutting trees in the area in October 2019. After an SC-ordered stay on tree-felling, construction was stayed in the Aarey area, with CM Thackeray assuring that no construction will be done till a decision will be taken on car shed. Recently, Thackeray announced 800 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as a 'forest', excluding constructions of all types of roads, slums, Adivasi pockets and government facilities.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 660, while over 9823 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 53 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 106 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 69 days is higher than the national average of 60 days.

