Mumbai Sees 2352 New COVID Cases; City Tally Soars To 2.07 Lakh As 'Unlock-5' Kicks In

As the city's hotels and restaurants open, Mumbai reported 2352 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 43 new deaths on Thursday. The city saw 1410 new recoveries taking cured tally to 1,70,678. Mumbai - the second worst-affected district after Pune has 2,07, 494 cases - of which 27,435 are active and 8969 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 82% now while its growth rise has reduced again to 1.06%. BMC reported that 11,29,869 samples have been tested till date with an 18.15% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 117 out of 1162 ventilator beds are vacant, while 230 out of 1976 ICU beds are vacant.

According to the new guidelines, the state government allowed hotels, restaurants, food courts and bars to restart their dine-in services from October 5 with a maximum of 50% capacity. Meanwhile, all trains originating and ending their journey within the state shall be restarted. Additionally, Mumbai's famous dabbawalas have been permitted to travel in local trains after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office.

Inspite of Centre's relaxations, Maharashtra government has kept Schools, colleges and other educational institutions shut. Contradictory to Centre's allowances, Maharashtra's Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, gyms, auditoriums, metro rails and religious places will remain shut. While Centre has permitted congregations upto 100 people, Maharashtra has banned all functions and large congregations. Preparing for Durga Ashtami, Maharshtra govt has issued COVID-19 guidelines for Durga pandals similar to Ganesh Utsav.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 665, while over 10,450 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings which have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 47 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 102 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 66 days is higher than the national average of 44 days.

