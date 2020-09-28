Mumbai's COVID Tally Breaches 2 Lakh-mark With 2055 New Cases; Recovery Steady At 82%

Maintaining its continuous increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 2055 new cases and 40 new deaths. The city also saw 1944 new recoveries taking cured tally to 16, 48,883. The city breached the 2 lakh mark as tally reached 2,00,775 with 8831 fatalities.

Mumbai's tally breaches 2 lakh mark

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 82% now while its growth rise has reduced again to 1.04%. BMC reported that 10,91,537 samples have been tested till date with an 18.21% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 105 out of 1128 ventilator beds are vacant, while 203 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant.

Earlier in the day, the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) claimed that the dine-in services at restaurants and hotels in Maharashtra will resume in the first week of October. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted hotels and restaurants to open from June 8, the Maharashtra government persisted with takeaway and home delivery services only. As per the HRAWI, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made this assurance in a meeting.

Various representatives of various restaurant associations including HRAWI, AHAR and NRAI met the Maharashtra CM seeking permission to start dine-in services. Reportedly, Thackeray also agreed to consider the waiver of excise license fees for 6 months of shutdown. Earlier, an SOP pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points and safeguarding the health of customers and employees has purportedly been submitted to the Maharashtra government.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 676, while over 10,298 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 45 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 98 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 67 days is higher than the national average of 44 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

