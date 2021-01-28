Mumbai Sees 394 New COVID-19 Cases & 7 Deaths; City's Case Positivity Rate At 11.14%

On Thursday, January 28, 394 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 3,07,563. At present, there are 5520 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 63% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 2,89,811 after 511 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 7 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,326. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Thursday stands at 11.14% and 3.68%.

Till January 27, 27,56,738 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 1,96,910 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.13% from January 21-January 27. As of January 27, 1385 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 6930, 1049, and 1733 respectively.

While there are 203 active containment zones currently, 2290 buildings have been sealed. 3410 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 412 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 531 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 94%.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 4 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. So far, 2,19,696 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra which includes 40,187 persons who received their first dose at 538 centres on Thursday.

