Mumbai Sees 4190 New COVID Recoveries; City's Recovery Soars To 82% As Tally Near 2 Lakhs

Witnessing another surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 4190 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,62,939. The city also saw 2261 new cases and 44 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,98,720 cases of which 26,593 active cases, and 8791 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 82% now while its growth rise has reduced again to 1.05%. BMC reported that 10,82,329 samples have been tested till date with an 18.15% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 108 out of 1128 ventilator beds are vacant, while 213 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant.

NCP-Cong-Sena in huddle

The three-party government is currently in turmoil over a meeting between former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Sources reported that NCP and Congress are upset and Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray at his home- 'Matoshree' to discuss the same. Several political leaders like Congress' Sanjay Nirupam and NCP MP Majeed Memon raised questions on the meeting.

On Saturday, the ex-Maharashtra CM met with the Shiv Sena MP at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and held a 2-hour meeting. While this meeting between the former allies had set political circle atwitter, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Keshav Upadhye clarified that the meeting was for Fadnavis' tentative interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana with Raut, post- Bihar polls. Politicians are reportedly not satisfied over their 'clarification', as BJP maintains that the 'MVA govt will fal on its own'.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 676, while over 10,289 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Bandra as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 100 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 66 days is higher than the national average of 44 days. Section 144 has been re-imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

