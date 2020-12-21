Mumbai Sees 463 New COVID Cases; City's Tally At 2,87,313 As Govt Imposes Night Curfew

Seeing a big slump in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 463 new cases and 12 new deaths. The city also reported 693 new recoveries talking the cured tally at 2,67,703. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,87,313 with 7754 active cases and 11,008 fatalities.

Mumbai: 463 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 22,02,536 samples have been tested till date with a 13.02% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 518 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 984 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021. This implies that the movement of people for non-essential purposes shall be prohibited from 11 pm to 6 am. This comes after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the preventive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, flyers from European and West Asian countries arriving in the state shall have to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine. Incidentally, Thackeray had ruled against imposing a night curfew in his address to the people of Maharashtra a day earlier. But the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had called for the imposition of a night curfew in Mumbai after encountering overcrowding in shopping malls and night clubs.

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 263, while over 2166 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 265 days, while Kalbadevi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 646 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 356 days is higher than the national average of 260 days.

