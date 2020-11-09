Mumbai Sees 599 New COVID Cases, BMC Bans Cracker-bursting Before Diwali As Precaution

Seeing continued dip in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Monday reported 599 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 20 new deaths. The city also saw 507 recoveries, taking its cured tally to 2,37,029. Mumbai's tally stands at 2,65,142 with 16,923 active cases and 10,462 fatalities.

Arnab Goswami arrest LIVE Updates: Bail plea in sessions court; protests continue

Mumbai: 599 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 90% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.30%. BMC reported that 16,25,637 samples have been tested till date with a 16.27% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 345 out of 1193 ventilator beds are vacant, while 750 out of 2020 ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai civic body bans firecrackers, fireworks ahead of Diwali

BMC bans crackers

The Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a ban on the use of firecrackers and fireworks in the city, ahead of Diwali, saying the step was being taken to check coronavirus spread. The civic body has, however, permitted use of 'mild firecrackers' on Laxmi Pujan (November 14), saying Mumbaikars can use 'anar' (cracker known for a sparkling display and showers of coloured sparks upwards) and fulzadi (sparklers) at their private premises on that day. In a circular, the BMC also appealed citizens to celebrate Diwali with due precaution and by following COVID-19 protocol.

On Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the government was considering to reopen schools after Diwali taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open, he said, amid protests by BJP, MNS and priests demanding opening of temples. Appealing to citizens, he said, "Pollution can increase the impact of COVID-19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps."

Mumbai sees 998 new COVID cases; city tally at 2.64 lakhs as doubling days slow to 241

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 498, while over 6,202 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 164 days, while Fort is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 422 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 229 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Bihar Exit Poll: Mahagathbandhan projected to form next govt; RJD single largest party