Mumbai Sees 998 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 2.64 Lakhs As Doubling Days Slow To 241

Maintaining its daily tally below 1000, Mumbai reported 998 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday. The city also saw 865 recoveries, taking its cured tally to 2,36,522. Mumbai's tally stands at 2,64,543 with 16,859 active cases and 10,442 fatalities.

Mumbai: 998 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 90% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.29%. BMC reported that 16,17,439 samples have been tested till date with a 16.41% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 333 out of 1193 ventilator beds are vacant, while 728 out of 2020 ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai cop death toll at 93

With the death of one more policeman in Mumbai due to coronavirus on Sunday, the fatality count in the city''s police force rose to 93, an official said. "The inspector was a Mira Road resident. He was on leave since September 22 over complaints of high blood pressure and was shifted to a nearby hospital. He also suffered from diabetes," he added. "On October 2, he had been shifted to another hospital in Mira Road after testing coronavirus positive. However, his health condition continued to deteriorate and he breathed his last today," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the government was considering to reopen schools after Diwali taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open, he said, amid protests by BJP, MNS and priests demanding opening of temples. Appealing to citizens, he said, "Pollution can increase the impact of COVID-19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps."

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 509, while over 6273 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 185 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 446 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 241 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

