Mumbai Sees 716 New COVID Cases; Tally Surges To 2,87,891 With 11,903 Active Cases

Maintaining a steady decrease in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Wednesday, reported 716 new cases and 15 new deaths. The city witnessed 874 recoveries taking its cured tally to 2,64,228 cases. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,87,891 with 11,903 active cases and 10,935 fatalities.

Mumbai: 716 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.24%. BMC reported that 20,30,066 samples have been tested till date with a 14.31% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 407 out of 1145 ventilator beds are vacant, while 820 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant. till date

Maharashtra has mandated all rail and air passengers to carry COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report before entering Maharashtra from Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and Delhi - done within 96 hours. Those who do not possess the COVID-19 negative test report will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the stations. For road passengers, the SOP mandates screening them for symptoms and body temperature. These guidelines were introduced after the COVID spike witnessed in the above-mentioned states.

While farmers continue to protest against the Farm Laws in Delhi, calling for 'Bharat Bandh', Maharashtra refused to comply to the call. Inspite of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP supporting the farmers' demands, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plied buses as scheduled during Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh'. Moreover, taxi, auto unions too did not participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' with services remaining unaffected in Mumbai.

Mumbai COVID situation

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 471, while over 5451 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 182 days, while Byculla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 583 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 280 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

