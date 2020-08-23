Mumbai Sees 991 New COVID Cases; City's Tally At 1,36,348 With 7,04,314 Samples Tested

Experiencing a small respite from rains, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 991 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 34 new deaths. The financial capital also saw 690 recoveries taking its cured tally at 1,10,059. The city now has 1,36,348 cases of which 18,565 are active with 7419 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.80%. BMC reported that 7,04,314 samples have been tested till date with a 19.21% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 151 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 233 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

A decision on allowing all journalists to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai, currently being operated for those employed in essential services, will be taken in the next two days, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday. Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines only for those employed in essential sectors including employees of state and Central governments. Operations of suburban trains, which are called as the lifeline of Mumbai, have been shut for people since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the day, many Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in artificial ponds in absence of access to the sea in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees immersed idols in the 167 artificial ponds set up in different parts of the city. The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols and limited height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households to four feet and two feet, respectively.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 605, while over 5834 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 138 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 86 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.