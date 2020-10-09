Mumbai Sees 2287 New COVID Cases Taking Tally To 2.25 Lakh; 22 More Local Trains Allowed

As Maharashtra's daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally continues to decline, Mumbai on Friday, reported 2287 new cases and 47 new deaths. The city also saw 2347 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,89,022. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,25,048 cases of which 23,086 cases are active and 9340 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2287 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 84% now while its growth rise has slowed to 1.05%. BMC reported that 12,32,838 samples have been tested till date with an 18.07% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 98 out of 1140 ventilator beds are vacant, while 226 out of 2031 ICU beds are vacant.

Central railway increases trains

As the city begins to reopen, the Central railway announced additional 22 suburban trains from Saturday. Adding to 431 suburban trains, Central railways stated that the new trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara, Karjat, and Panvel - four on mainline and 18 trains on main line. Advising commuters to follow social distancing norms and wear masks, while boarding, alighting at railway stations, and travelling in special suburban trains, Railways has not allowed the general public to travel via trains yet.

Employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, government PSUs, pharma companies, dabbawalas, staff of foreign consulates, and high commissions have been permitted to travel on special suburban trains. Additionally, Mumbai's famous dabbawalas have been permitted to travel in local trains after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office. Bombay High Court has directed railways to allow lawyers to travel on trains on a trial basis.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 645, while over 9863 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 51 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 98 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 67 days is higher than the national average of 60 days.

