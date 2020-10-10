Maharashtra's COVID-19 Death Toll Touches 40,000; 11,416 New Cases In The State

With 11,416 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 15,17,434 on Saturday, state health department data revealed.

The number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 26,440, taking the tally of recovered cases to 12,55,779. The recovery rate in the state has touched 82.76%, as against the national average of 85.81%.

The death toll surged to 40,040 after 308 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.64%, while that of India's is 1.54%.

Out of the 308 deaths reported Saturday, 168 are from the last 48 hours and 60 are from last week. The rest 80 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 80 deaths, 26 occurred in Pune,7 in Ahmednagar, 7 in Satara, 6 in Beed, 6 in Nagpur, 6 in Nashik, 6 in Solapur, 2 in Bhandara, 2 in Chandrapur, 2 in Gondia, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Nanded, 2 in Yavatmal, 1 in Akola, 1 in Aurangabad, 1 in Raigad and 1 in Sangli.

As of October 10, there are 2,21,156 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 22,68,057 people are under home quarantine and 24,994 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 75,69,447 laboratory samples, 15,17,434 have been tested positive (20.05%) for COVID-19 till date.

Situation in key urban districts

Pune has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 46,583 in the state. So far, 6,218 people have died while 2,61,316 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 3,14,118 cases.

In Mumbai, 2,27,276 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 of which 1,92,096 have recuperated while 9,391 have succumbed. Thane and neighbouring Palghar have 31,378 and 5,800 active cases respectively while Nagpur has 10,013.

