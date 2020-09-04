Mumbai Sees COVID Surge With 1929 New Cases; Four Doctors Suspected To Be 're-infected'

Seeing a major surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 1929 new cases and 35 deaths. The city also saw 1110 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,21,671 cases. Mumbai - which now lags behind Pune as the worst affected district - has 1,52,024 cases of which 22,220 cases are active while 7796 have succumbed to the virus.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 39 lakhs; WHO predicts vaccine by mid-2021

Mumbai: 1929 new COVID cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.90%. BMC reported that 8,02,647 samples have been tested till date with an 18.70% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 74 of 929 ventilator beds were vacant, while 140 of 1397 ICU beds were vacant.

Mumbai: Four resident doctors suspected to be `reinfected' by virus

Mumbai: Four doctors reinfected

Four resident doctors at Sion and Nair hospitals in Mumbai are suspected to have contracted coronavirus for a second time, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said on Friday. However, a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection. Of the four resident doctors, one is from Sion Hospital while three are from Nair Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Western and Central Railways has allowed NEET/JEE aspirants to use special train services to with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days to travel to their respective exam centres. The candidates will be allowed entry after checking their admit cards. Additionally, booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for convenience. Currently, medical staff, BMC staff, government servants have been allowed to use local train services. The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas seeking postponement of the exams.

NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda after admitting to drugs procurement

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 560, while over 6796 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 117 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 77 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

Showik Chakraborty names sister Rhea in confession to NCB over ‘drugs procurement’