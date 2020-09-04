NCB Arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda After Admitting To Drugs Procurement

UPDATE at 9:00 PM

Sources report that the NCB will complete arrest formalities in Showik and Miranda's arrest in the next 2 hours. Sources add that Showik and Miranda have been booked under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation and usage of cannibis, 28 (counterfeit), 29 and 27 (A).

In a massive development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This development comes minutes after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrest are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid.

Showik Chakraborty names sister Rhea in confession to NCB over ‘drugs procurement’

NCB raids Showik & Samuel Miranda's houses

Earlier in the day, the NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. Moreover, sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. Parihar was already in contact with another drug peddler named Sohail - who allegedly supplied Showik and Rhea, marijuana also known as 'buds'. Rhea has already been issued a notice in the NCB case and is likely to be summoned.

ED probe into 'drug angle'

ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The ED has handed over these documents to the NCB which has already registered a case and is probing into the case.

Drug peddler Basit visited Rhea & Showik often; made contacts via their parties: Sources

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the two months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. ED has booked Rhea and her family for alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, based on Sushant's family's complaints. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty.

