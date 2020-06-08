Mumbai Witnesses Massive Traffic Congestion On Monday; Concerned Netizens Complain

Shopping malls, restaurants, offices, and other establishments reopened in Maharashtra on Monday after a gap of three months as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. People came out on the streets and traffic snarls were reported from several areas — Eastern and Western Express highway — the road connecting two different parts of Mumbai.

Netizens alarmed as Mumbai's Marine Drive pictures amid lockdown goes viral

Concerned netizens on Twitter shared videos and pictures of massive congestion between Vikhroli and Sion on Eastern Express Highway on Monday morning. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too wrote, "Traffic congestion between Vikhroli and Sion on Eastern Express Highway on Monday. It’s really frightening." [sic] Concerns over social distancing were raised as long queues were seen at the bus stations as 2000 BEST buses resume from June 8.

Mumbai Police asks 'How's the distance?' in reference to Uri; answers it with meme

Mumbai Police received many complaints on their Twitter handle where citizens complained of either some signals not working, wrong parking, traffic jams, etc. A commuter wrote, "Guys entire Western Express Highway’s northbound is free-flowing, but for the bridge at Vile Parle Domestic Airport shut ... For no reason! Jam created !!! Mumbai Traffic Police please look into our inconvenience!” [sic]

Mumbai traffic https://t.co/vjXwAC1pIB per a frnd who is amongst the 10% gng to office .



Can this be 10%.? 1st day

Or Mumbai could not widen broads in the last 2 months for normal traffic..

Rains starting from 15th.

So we know what's lined up in July when office will have 50% pic.twitter.com/2dYeUeOjsQ — Gurudath Nayak (@gnayak18) June 8, 2020

People at the Bus-Stop

Joggers crowd Marine Drive

With Cyclone Nisarga delaying Mumbai's reopening, yesterday several netizens shared images of crowds of people walking, jogging wearing masks. Several were seen taking photos of the crowded area, where social distancing was not followed. The city ranks the highest in Coronavirus cases and is one of the 13-worst affected cities in India. Mumbai's COVID-19 cases stand at 48,549 cases and 1636 deaths.