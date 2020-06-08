Mumbai Police Asks 'How's The Distance?' In Reference To Uri; Answers It With Meme

Drawing inspiration from Bollywood once again, the Mumbai Police spread awareness about social distancing amid the COVID pandemic using Vicky Kaushal's movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' as an example. Taking a spin from one of the most iconic lines from the movie- 'How's the josh,' to which Kaushal's character replies- 'High, sir,' the Mumbai Police took to Twitter asking- 'How's the distance' to which the meme, taken from one of the stills from the movie with masks morphed onto the characters reads- '6 feet sir.' In addition to this Mumbai Police put out an advisory which said, "No matter how close you may be mental, keep the distance physically.'

"कोरोनाला हरवून भेटू नंतर

ध्यानी असुदे ६ फुटांचे सामाजिक अंतर "



मनाने कितीही जवळ असा... पण शरीराने लांब रहा... कोरोनापासून दूर रहा... — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 8, 2020

Here are some of the reactions

You guys are really awesome — Anil Kumar Bamal (@AnilKumarBamal1) June 8, 2020

6feet Sir🙋🏻‍♂️ — junaid solkar (@SolkarJunaid) June 8, 2020

Cool one — Muthu Kumar (@muthuatm) June 8, 2020

Joggers crowd Marine Drive

With Cyclone Nisarga delaying Mumbai's reopening, yesterday several netizens shared images of crowds of people walking, jogging wearing masks. Several were seen taking photos of the crowded area, where social distancing was not followed. The city ranks the highest in Coronavirus cases and is one of the 13-worst affected cities in India. Mumbai's COVID-19 cases stand at 48,549 cases and 1636 deaths.

