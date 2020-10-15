Mumbai Sees 2119 New COVID Cases; Tally At 2.36 Lakhs As Doubling Rate Slows To 77 Days

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 2119 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 46 new deaths, as Metro services resumed in the financial capital after 7 months. The city also saw 1970 new recoveries as the cured tally soared to 2,03,467. Mumbai is now the fifth-worst hit district in the nation with 2,36,725 cases of which 20,922 cases are active and 9598 fatalities.

Mumbai's COVID recovery crosses 20 lakh mark; growth rate dips below 1% as Metro resumes

Mumbai: 2119 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 86% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.90%. BMC reported that 13,10,717 samples have been tested till date with a 17.90% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 138 out of 1167 ventilator beds are vacant, while 288 out of 2024 ICU beds are vacant.

Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; waterlogging in some areas

Heavy overnight rains deluge city

Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday. Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle and Kalachowki were inundated after heavy rainfall during the night. Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were running normal, an official said.

The island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'. An 'orange' alert had been issued for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 632, while over 9459 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Dahisar as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 59 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 120 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 77 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

