Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 52,445 With 1,567 New Cases; 23,693 Patients Discharged

With 1567 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 10, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 52,445. In the day, 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 23,693. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,855. 80 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women, including one woman suffering from a serious disease successfully delivered at the KEM Hospital. Out of 1833 patients admitted in moderate to serious condition in hospitals across the city, the condition of 920 patients has improved on treatment while 598 others have been discharged.

Moreover, 20 out of the 25 patients in moderate to serious condition who were administered Tocilizumab medicine have improved. Advising the citizens not to panic on testing COVID-19 positive, the BMC stressed that most patients with mild and moderate symptoms recover. It added that patients having mild or no symptoms and no comorbidity can remain in home isolation if the requisite facilities are available.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Arranges For Four Flights To Take Migrants From Mumbai To UP

Read: Mumbai Dabbawalas Seek Cash Assistance From Maharashtra Govt As Lockdown Dries Up Income

3254 new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra registered its single-highest one-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday. 3254 novel coronavirus cases and 149 deaths were reported in the state. At present, there are 46,074 active cases in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the number of recovered in the state rose to 44,517 after 1879 patients were discharged in the day. A total of 5,93,784 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the state. Surveillance of 67.65 lakh population has been undertaken by 18,384 surveillance squads. While 5,69,145 persons are under home quarantine, 27,228 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The state's recovery rate and case fatality rate stands at 47.34% and 3.65% respectively.

Read: COVID-19 Threat Still Persists, Follow Guidelines: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Monsoon session postponed

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been postponed till August 3. Previously, the session was slated to commence from June 22. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday. The session will last for a period of 15 days. However, only a one-day session would be conducted if the COVID-19 situation in the state is not under control even at that juncture. As per Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the situation shall be again assessed between July 20-25.