Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session Postponed Till August 3 Due To COVID-19 Situation

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been postponed till August 3. Previously, the session was slated to commence from June 22. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday. The session will last for a period of 15 days. However, only a one-day session would be conducted if the COVID-19 situation in the state is not under control even at that juncture. As per Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the situation shall be again assessed between July 20-25.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2259 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 90,787. With 120 deaths being reported in the day, Maharashtra's death toll surged to 3289. The state's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 46.96% and 3.6% respectively. A total of 5,77,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. While 5,68,073 persons are in-home quarantine, 26,470 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally crosses 50,000 mark

With 1015 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 50,878. A total of 904 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 22,942. Meanwhile, 58 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, propelling Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll to 1758. 47 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 2,33,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories till June 8. There was a 3% growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city from June 1 to 8. On the other hand, novel coronavirus cases in the PN, RN, RS wards grew at a rate of over 5%. Barring for A, B, C, and RN wards, all other wards in Mumbai have registered more than 500 COVID-19 cases. 3,12,778 senior citizens have been surveyed by visiting 18,11,766 houses. At present, there are 775 active containment zones in Mumbai while 4071 buildings have been sealed.

