Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 44,704 With 1,442 New Cases; 18,098 Patients Discharged

With 1442 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 44,704. There are 25,141 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. The number of recovered in the city soared to 18,098 after 626 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the day. Moreover, 48 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1465. 33 of the aforesaid deceased individuals had co-morbidities. 23 casualties fell in the age group of above 60 years.

The Public Health Department of the BMC advised citizens to not self-medicate in case of a fever. It observed all high-risk citizens having co-morbidities and senior citizens to not go out of the house. Moreover, people have been asked to consume home-made cooked food only and avoid food sold on footpaths.

Fadnavis expresses concern on Mumbai's COVID-19 situation

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray flagging concerns about the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. First, he pointed out that the percentage of tests done in Mumbai among the overall tests conducted in Maharashtra had witnessed a steep fall from 56% on May 1 to 27% on May 31.

According to Fadnavis, this was disturbing as the COVID-19 spread in Mumbai was the highest. He also questioned the steady rise in Maharashtra's death toll and cited reports that the words 'COVID-19' and 'suspected COVID-19' had been purged from many deceased's death certificates.

Fadnavis reckoned that people attending the final rites of such individuals were susceptible to the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader maintained that it was necessary to at least double the number of tests as 32% of the samples in Mumbai from May 1 to May 24 had tested positive for COVID-19.

He reiterated that the BMC was conducting only 3500-4000 tests daily in Mumbai despite having a capacity of 10,000 tests. Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Fadnavis remarked that no advantage would be gained by twisting the COVID-19 figures.

