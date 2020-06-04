Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad Urges Centre To Restart Suburban Trains In Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday urged the Centre to restart suburban trains amid the COVID-19 crisis. The NCP leader stated that the trains should be provided for essential services. Ever since the outbreak of the crisis in Maharashtra, the state government has stopped the operations of suburban trains including Mumbai local trains.

Jitendra Awhad urges Modi government to restart suburban trains

In his tweets, the NCP leader remarked that the train services should be provided at the earliest for those working as essential services. In addition, he also stated that hospitals in Mumbai city are running short of staff and therefore train services should be provided to them for travelling.

#ModiGovt should allow suburban trains to start immediately for the assential services.

The hospitals in #Mumbai in particular are not able to give services to save lives due to shortage of staff which come from far away and need trains to travel. — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 4, 2020

Coronavirus in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the city saw 1276 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday. The city's tally currently stands at 43,262 cases with 1417 deaths. 17,472 people have been discharged till date- 259 in the past 24 hours.

'Mission Begin Again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra government too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, the Maharashtra government has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

