Mumbai's Dabbawalas & Kranti Morcha Protest In Thane Demanding Maratha Reservation

Demanding a reservation for Marathas in Maharashtra, the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday afternoon performed a sit-in protest in Thane. Supporting the 'chain hunger strike' protest, people from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad gathered in large numbers for the protest in Thane. Moreover, the Mumbai Dabbawalas Association too staged a reservation demanding the Uddhav Thackeray government to take steps to let the Marathas avail the reservation, stayed by the Supreme Court.

"Almost 99% of Dabbawalas belong to the Maratha community. The stay order in the Maratha reservation will affect our children. To avoid such adverse effects, the Maharashtra govt must take the necessary steps. Do whatever you want to ensure the reservation is allowed by the SC and we can avail the benefits," reads the statement issued by the Dabbawalas.

On Friday, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area staged protests against the state and Union governments, conducting a mock funeral of the state and Central governments and demanded that the two work together to ensure the community gets justice. In Kolhapur, members of Maratha outfits tried to stop vehicles on the highway and warned they would disrupt milk supply to Mumbai as part of their agitation. In a move to appease the powerful Maratha community, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Maharashtra government approved the mass recruitment of 12,538 police officials.

On September 9, the Supreme Court passed an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The SC noted that Maharashtra has not shown any extraordinary situation for providing reservations to Marathas in excess of 50 percent, adding that Marathas which comprise 30% of the population cannot be compared to marginalized sections of the society living in far-flung and remote areas. The top court also made it clear that PG admissions will not be affected by its interim order.

Responding to the stay on Maratha reservation, NCP chief Sharad Pawar remarked, "I think that the state government has decided to come up with an ordinance. I have not examined it through the legal prism. In my understanding of the law, an ordinance can be an option." He said that there is any difference between the Centre and the state on this issue.

