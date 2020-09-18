Maharashtra Govt Approves Recruitment Of 12,538 Police Officials Amid Maratha Protests

In a major development, the Maharashtra government on Friday, approved the mass recruitment of 12,538 police officials. Informing about the decision, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that this decision will empower youth in villages hit by unemployment due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). This decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court staying the Maratha reservation in govt jobs, education in the state.

Maharashtra police mass recruitment approved

In a historic decision, Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji (@CMOMaharashtra)& Dy. CM Ajit Pawar Ji (@AjitPawarSpeaks), have approved the mass recruitment of 12,538 'Police Shipai' post. I would like to thank them for this & would also like to wish the candidates for the preparations. pic.twitter.com/CyAAgbr7fP — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) September 16, 2020

In comparison in 2019, a total of 5,297 posts for police constable were created, while in 2020, 6726 posts were created. The state cabinet directed the home department to take steps regarding the recruitment process in consultation with the law and judiciary department. Similarly, for the newly-created Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police commissionerates, 505 of the 975 posts are to be filled in the first phase. "All the 12,528 posts will be filled," said a CMO statement.

On Thursday, at least 364 Maharashtra Police personnel tested positive for coronavirus and four died of the disease. With this, 20,367 state police personnel, including 2,218 officers, have so far contracted COVID-19, while 208 have succumbed to the viral infection, the official said. The deceased police personnel includes 21 officers.

As of now, there are 3,796 active COVID-19 cases in the state police force while 16,363 personnel have recovered from the infection, the official said. The state police have so far registered 2,57,837 cases against those who violated prohibitory orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and arrested 34,958 people in this connection, he said. The police also collected Rs 25 crore as fine for various offences during the period, he added.

Maratha reservation protest

The recruitment move also comes amid protests staged by members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area against the state and Union governments following the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of a decision to provide quota for the community in jobs and education. Protesters conducted a mock funeral of the state and Central governments and demanded that the two work together to ensure the community gets justice. In Kolhapur, members of Maratha outfits tried to stop vehicles on the highway and warned they would disrupt milk supply to Mumbai as part of their agitation. The government is mulling to pass an ordinance to overrule the SC order.

