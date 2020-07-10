Mumbai's Recovery Climbs To 68% As 2183 New Recoveries; City Tally Stands At 90,149

Boosting its recovery rate to 68%, Mumbai on Friday, reported 1354 new Coronavirus cases. The city also saw another surge in recoveries with 2183 new patients being cured while 73 succumbed to the virus. The city's tally now stands at 90,149 cases with 5202 fatalities.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally rises to 7,93,802; Pune put under 10-day lockdown

Mumbai: 1354 new cases

BMC reported that the city has seen a 1.415% growth in the COVID-19 cases in the past week. Testing 5412 samples in the past 24 hours, Mumbai's test tally stands at 3,79,554 samples - taking its positivity rate to 23.39%. Of the 23,915 active cases in the city - 14,879 are stable (asymptomatic), 7892 are stable (symptomatic) while 1144 are critical. Moreover, the city has 141 of the 1052 ventilator beds vacant, while 226 of the 1733 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

Mumbai sees 1282 new COVID cases, city tally at 88,795 as doubling rate slows to 47 days

Lockdown extended in Pune, Thane, Kalyan

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the satellite areas around Mumbai, total lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli were extended till July 19. Moreover, Pune district authorities have announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open, said authorities. Total lockdown is already in force in Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel, and Bhiwandi apart from Thane and Kalyan.

Centre reveals 'COVID-19 vaccine expected only by early next year' to parliamentary panel

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 751, while over 6597 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 25 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 116 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 49 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar justifies Pune lockdown, says 'People don't follow rules'