Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Caps Visitors To '1000 Per Day' As It Reopens After 8 Months

Quick links:
After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray allowed the reopen religious places from Monday, Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak temple is gearing up to reopen after 8 months of lockdown. Adhering to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the temple trust's chairman Aadesh Bandekar said that only 100 devotees will be allowed every hour - capping the total devotees at 1000, per day. Maharashtra - which has seen a continued dip in COVID-19 cases - remains the worst-affected state with 16,98,784 cases and 45,914 fatalities.
Maharashtra govt releases SOP for preventing spread of COVID-19 in religious places
Hundred devotees allowed every hour & 1000 devotees can visit every day. Devotees have to download Temple's app & fill in the required info: Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
Religious places in Maharashtra to re-open for devotees from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CYOeYZiHCw
Nitish Kumar, the 7-time Bihar CM: A look at his journey from Engineer to 'Sushasan Babu'
On Saturday, the Maharashtra government released the SOP for the reopening of religious places outside containment zones in the state from November 16. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation back then owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations managing religious institutions have been asked to advise people above the age of 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. The installation of the Aarogya Setu app has been encouraged by the state government.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for delaying the reopening of places of worship for devotees. Kadam lamented that the state government did not pay heed to BJP's protests in this regard for the last three months. According to him, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took this decision because it got scared of the "people's anger". He dubbed this development as a "big victory of the people".