Nitish Kumar, The 7-time Bihar CM: A Look At His Journey From Engineer To 'Sushasan Babu'

"I have never claimed stake for CM post", said 69-year-old Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after the NDA won 125 seats in the recently concluded 2020 Bihar polls, ushering in Nitish Kumar's 7th term as Bihar's Chief Minister. The JDU chief, whose party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, has also been elected as the NDA legislative leader. Nitish - known as Bihar's 'Sushasan Babu' - is set to be sworn-in as the 23rd Bihar Chief Minister on Monday, after the NDA staked claim to form the next government.
Nitish Kumar was born on 1 March 1951 in Bakhtiarpur, Bihar to Ayurvedic practitioner Kaviraj Ram Lakhan and Parmeshwari Devi. After completing mechanical engineering from NIT Patna, Nitish Kumar briefly worked in the state electricity board before joining active politics during the Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) movement.
Nitish's peer - Lalu Yadav, who was Patna University Student Union President had joined the JP movement in 1974 winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Chapra at the age of 29. Being jailed for 19 months during the Emergency with several Bihar-based politicians, a new set of political leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, and Shivanand Tiwari were born, sharing the same set of principle as their mentor JP. While Lalu Yadav quit from the Janata Party to found the RJD in 1980 amid in-fighting, Nitish Kumar went on to lead it.
Nitish won his first elected to the state assembly for the first time from Harnaut in 1985. While Nitish had initially backed Lalu Prasad Yadav as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly in 1989, he switched loyalty to BJP in 1996 after winning his first Lok seat from Barh. Joining the Vajpayee government, Nitish was briefly served as the Union Minister for Railways, Minister for Surface Transport, and the Minister for Agriculture. After the Gaisal train crash (2 August 1999), he resigned as the Union Minister of Railways.
After resigning as Bihar CM, Nitish returned to national politics - rejoining as Union Cabinet as Minister for Agriculture and was made Union Railway minister from 2001-2004. During his tenure as the Union Minister for Railways, was known for reforms including the internal ticket booking facility (2002) and Tatkal scheme for instant booking of tickets.
