Maharashtra Govt Releases SOP For Preventing Spread Of COVID-19 In Religious Places

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government released the SOP for the reopening of religious places outside containment zones in the state from November 16. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation back then owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations managing religious institutions have been asked to advise people above the age of 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. The installation of the Aarogya Setu app has been encouraged by the state government. Currently, there are 85,045 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 16,09,607 patients have been discharged and 45,809 fatalities have been reported.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for delaying the reopening of places of worship for devotees. Kadam lamented that the state government did not pay heed to BJP's protests in this regard for the last three months. According to him, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took this decision because it got scared of the "people's anger". He dubbed this development as a "big victory of the people".
