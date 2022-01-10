Nagpur Terror Plot: Maharashtra HM Reveals ATS Visited J&K A Month Ago, Inquiry Underway

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday reacted to the findings in the Nagpur terror plot case stating that an FIR had been registered by the Nagpur Police in the matter. Speaking to reporters, Dilip Walse-Patil disclosed that the ATS had visited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) a month ago to gather some information and an inquiry into the case was underway. Further information will be available once the Maharashtra Police gets the Jaish terrorist's custody, he said.

"A person was held in J&K. Upon inquiry it revealed that the person did a recce in Nagpur. An FIR has been registered. ATS is also doing the probe. ATS visited J&K one month back and gathered some information. Inquiry is underway. When the Maharashtra police get his custody, we will know more about it," said the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Jaish terrorist from Shopian who conducted a recce of RSS HQ held

On Thursday, 6 January, four terrorists were arrested in Srinagar by teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with a huge cache of arms and ammunition. It was revealed that out of the four terrorists arrested from Srinagar, one carried out the recce at RSS headquarters in Nagpur earlier in 2021.

The Nagpur headquarters of RSS is currently under a high alert while security has been beefed up. “Cannot comment on specific installation due to security concerns. But 4 prominent installations in Nagpur were the target,” Commissioner of Police of Nagpur, Amitesh Kumar said. “We have got inputs in the last few months about specific targets. But wouldn’t like to sound alarmist at this stage since the investigation is underway,” the officer added.

Republic on Sunday learned that the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist stayed at a lodge in the city for three days- the period in which he took pictures of the RSS headquarters and Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan. Police suspect that they were looking for local logistical support. They are currently tracking a sleeper cell of JeM. Teams of Nagpur police have visited Srinagar to obtain more information on the case. Plans to bring him to Nagpur after securing a transit remand are also underway.