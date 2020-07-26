NDMC Mayor Accuses Delhi Govt Of Not Paying Heed Towards Water Logging Issue

Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash raised the issue of waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon season and called out the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of turning a blind eye towards the woes of people.

Waterlogging is one of the major issues faced by the national capital during the monsoon season. Several areas witness severe clogging every year halting the lives of the common man. While inspecting the Mubarakpur dabas ward located in Kirari area of the national capital along with the Municipal Councillor of the area Poonam Parashar, Prakash took note of the issues faced by the people living in the area.

"The entire ward is troubled due to the water logging, people are facing severe problems. The MLA is also not concerned with the issues perturbing the people living in the vicinity," said Prakash.

NDMC Mayor requests Delhi CM

The NDMC Mayor further added he had requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join him in inspecting the area, however, received no positive response from the latter's side.

"I had requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join me in inspecting the area. I had requested Kejriwal two days in advance. However, I received no positive response from his side," he said.

Upon conducting a survey of the area, locals told Prakash that waterlogging is long pending issue facing the residents of the area since many years.

The mayor was told that for three months during the monsoon season water remains clogged in their vicinity, hence paralysing their movement.

"It is the job of the Delhi Government to construct a drainage system in the area. It is a matter of concern that the Kejriwal government has not done the required job. The condition in the area is embarrassing. It does not look like a part of the national capital, it appears to be a backward area in some villages. It is a matter of shame that no development has been done in the past years," he said.

"During monsoon season, water-borne diseases spread maliciously across Delhi. I have ordered the local municipal authorities to conduct fogging in the area. Meanwhile, we will also write to the Chief Minister Again requesting a sewer system in the area," he added.

Present at the location the Municipal councilor threatened to protest if issues faced by people of Mubarakpur are not dealt with by the Delhi government.

