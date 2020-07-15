Outsourced Health Workers Of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital Stage Protest

Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital witnessed another series of protests on Wednesday after the outsourced employees of the state-run Hospital demanded permanent appointment letters and pending salaries. This comes after the months-long protest by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) who had protested at the Telangana Hospital demanding decentralization of COVID-19 cases. Gandhi Hospital is the state's nodal hospital and is dedicated to treating only COVID patients.

"We are working for 10-15 years but we have no security to our jobs and it is very difficult to work in this state after providing services for years. We have approached every authority yet no official is responding to our request," said DhanaLaksmi, a nurse to news agency ANI.

'Not received salaries for 2 months'

Speaking to ANI, another nurse Rani revealed that the nurses had failed to receive their salaries and appointment letters, for more than two and a half months now. "We have approached every authority yet no official is responding to our requests. Everyone is suffering. Either solve our problems or else we'll vacate."

The outsourcing employees working as Para Medical staff, and Nurses, and Class 4 employees of the Gandhi Hospital boycotted their duties giving an ultimatum to the Chandrashekar Rao-led government to address their problems, threatening the state that they would vacate if it failed to do so.

Venkat Naik, the Para-Medical staff, said, "I have been working for 14 years at the Gandhi Hospital as a lab technician. We have provided services for years, yet there is no security to our jobs, we are being neglected. We are not demanding for a hike in salaries but at least regularise our duties, we have provided services in every pandemic and critical situation," said Venkat Naik, Para-Medical staff.

According to the latest figures, Telangana has reported 36,221 positive cases of Coronavirus and has recorded 365 deaths.

