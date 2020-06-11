After Talks With Telangana Health Min Fail, Gandhi Hospital's Junior Docs Continue Strike

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has decided to continue the strike at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad despite having met state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday. In a letter written to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital on Thursday, June 11, TJUDA stated that Rajender had failed to give assurances on the demands of the doctors. It reiterated that the striking doctors would not resume their duties unless demands such as decentralization of COVID-19 cases are fulfilled in a time-bound manner by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or the Health Minister.

Gandhi Hospital has been designated as the nodal hospital for COVID-19 patients in Telangana. Currently, there are 4,111 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 1,817 patients have been discharged while 156 deaths have been reported.

Deceased COVID-19 patient's relatives attack doctors

The current impasse stems from a deceased COVID-19 patient's relatives attacking doctors on duty on Tuesday night. The relatives perpetrated the assault in the Acute Medical Ward where 65 COVID-19 patients were being treated. As per doctors, the deceased patient had removed his CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) machine against medical advice. Since then, several junior doctors have gone on a strike and have put forth a list of demands.

One of the principal demands is the implementation of the Telangana government's order to deploy Special Protection Force personnel at state government hospitals. The doctors have also appealed to not bring all COVID-19 cases to the Gandhi Hospital, which is facing excessive pressure. Some of the other demands include the recruitment of more staff, ensuring adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment kits, and N95 masks.

Telangana extends lockdown till June 30

After the MHA unveiled a plan for the phased reopening of economic activities, the Telangana government announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till June 30. The existing lockdown guidelines in the non-containment zones in the state were extended until June 7 with certain modifications. For instance, the night curfew will apply from 9 pm to 5 am and no shops or establishments barring for pharmacies and hospitals shall remain open beyond 8 pm. Moreover, there shall be no restriction on the inter-state movement of persons. Effectively, shopping malls and places of worship shall remain closed until further notice in the state despite being classified as permitted activities by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In the case of containment zones, the restrictions imposed currently will continue to prevail till June 30.