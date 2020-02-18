PETA Advises CM Uddhav To Drop Multilevel Aquarium Plan, Alleges 'abuse' Of Marine Mammals

On Tuesday, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to shelve the plan to build a marine-mammal theme park in the state. This development comes after recent reports suggested that the government was zeroing in on a 5 acres plot in the suburbs of Mumbai to build a “world-class” aquarium. According to the PETA, the Maharashtra government’s project was inspired by the SeaWorld theme park chain headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

As per the PETA statement, marine-mammal theme parks like SeaWorld sold the “sufferings” of intelligent social beings. It added that the mammals were denied natural surroundings and entertainment. Terming this phenomenon as marine “abusement” parks, the PETA requested Thackeray to support only those tourist attractions which didn’t involve keeping animals in captivity.

In a statement, PETA stated, “The request follows reports that the state plans to invite expression of interest from private players to choose the proposed park's location. Aquaria and marine-mammal theme parks like SeaWorld sell the sufferings of intelligent social beings, who are denied everything natural and important to them, as entertainment.” It added, “PETA India requests that Maharashtra steer clear of marine 'abusement' (sic) parks and instead support only the tourist attractions that don't involve keeping animals in captivity.”

'We need to have an international multilevel aquarium'

Mumbai is home to Taraporevala Aquarium, which is one of the oldest aquariums in the country. But its footfall has dipped over the years. In December 2019, newly elected Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state tourism department to draft a proposal to develop a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai. Incidentally, the first Shiv Sena-BJP government had also mooted the idea of an undersea aquarium. But the project could not go through due to vehement opposition from environmentalists and fishermen.

Uddhav Thackeray stated, "Mumbai is an international city. Tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal. Hence, as a part of it, we need to have an international multilevel aquarium in the first stage. I have asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the project."

