‘As Balasaheb's Son, Would Accept The Challenge’, CM Uddhav Dares BJP To Topple MVA Govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday challenged the BJP to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if they can. He was targeting the Opposition amid statements by BJP leaders like, "Maharashtra government will collapse before completing its tenure of five years owing to infighting." The MVA is a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress that formed government in November last year.

'But the fact is we stand united with a strong govt'

"We (NCP-Sena-Congress) have come together with an aim to bring development for the common man. Since we have assumed office, the BJP has been constantly criticising us. The BJP leaders have been claiming that our coalition will not last long and that they would return to power. But the fact is that we stand united with a strong government," said Thackeray at a farmers' rally in Muktai Nagar, Jalgaon, in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"If you (BJP) are thinking about toppling our MVA government then I challenge you to pull it down today. I Balasaheb Thackeray's son and I would like to accept the challenge," he said.

Thackeray's response comes amid his ongoing spat with BJP in the backdrop of resentment within the MVA over the Chief Minister's decision to not oppose the Centre's move to hand over the Elgar Parishad probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Even Pawar and Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge have criticised Thackeray over the decision to allow probe by NIA in the matter.

Uddhav slams Eknath Khadse

Grabbing the opportunity, BJP has hit out at the ruling coalition and said that there will be "mid-term" polls in the state.

Without naming senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who said that the "ruling alliance in Maharashtra is set to break", Thackeray said, "Muktainagar, the hometown of Khadse, has become mukt (free) today. Everyone here knows who the town has become free from."

Muktainagar has been considered a stronghold of Khadse. However, BJP had denied him a ticket in the last Assembly polls in the state and instead fielded his daughter Rohini from Muktainagar, who suffered a humiliating defeat against an independent candidate Chandrakant Nimba Patil. Maharashtra Chief Minister further assured farmers of better schemes. On the occasion, the Sena chief described Sharad Pawar as a "competent guide". He said, "The blessings of the people and a competent guide is with me, so all good things will be done."

(with ANI inputs)