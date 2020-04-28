Cops Maintain Strict Vigil At Delhi-Faridabad Border,inter-state Pass Mandatory For Travel

As the Delhi Government has tightened measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the police on Tuesday kept a strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border allowing no person without a valid inter-state pass to cross the state.

Even though many people cited important reasons to cross the border, the cops did not allow them to enter the city.

"The border has been sealed. I am thankful to our government for implementing the decision to close all the borders as it would help in managing the number of coronavirus cases," SI Hukaam Singh told ANI.

The Delhi Police has also appealed to the people to stay where they are working. The officer said the inter-state pass is a must to cross the border. He added that the Police has received orders from the Delhi government to follow this protocol.

For the same reason, a long queue was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border, as police were checking passes of people commuting through the route during the lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs to 3,108

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for a second successive day on Monday.

The total number of cases has risen to 3,108, officials said, adding that 877 patients have recovered and active cases stand at 2,177. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported to date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 percent of the total death cases, they said. Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,918, including 54 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)