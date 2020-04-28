Good News: Boy Raises Rs 2.5 Lakh On WhatsApp To Provide Hand Sanitizer To Cops In Delhi

As coronavirus outbreak is picking up pace in India, a class 10 student from Delhi came up with a campaign to protect the protectors, heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of helping frontline workers. According to reports, Shounak Malhotra of Sanskriti School in New Delhi started a campaign on WhatsApp called 'protect the protectors' from which he managed to raise Rs 2.5 lakh. Shounak reportedly used the money to buy 1000 litres of sanitizers for cops who have been risking their lives amid the pandemic outbreak.

Media reports suggest that Shounak provided hand sanitizers to 187 police stations in Delhi but when asked about his campaign, he said that his job is still not completed as there are still 87 stations left where he was unable to deliver the sanitizer. As per reports, Shounak got the idea of raising money for sanitizer after he heard his father speak to someone about the shortage Delhi police were facing. Shounak while talking to the media said that he has managed to raise 2,50,000 with contributions as less as Rs 1,000.

Shounak is taking to social media and radio shows to urge people to donate for the campaign that will aid the frontline workers who are dying because of the lack of emergency medical supplies. Hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment ran out of many medical stores across India since early March. the Indian government has been importing PPE kits from China and other parts of the world to meet the growing demand amid the crisis.

Coronavirus in India

The coronavirus lockdown in India began on March 25 for a 21 day period, which was later extended for another two-weeks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until May 3. The positivity rate and doubling rate in India have remained relatively low compared to other major countries in the world. According to data by worldometer, India recorded over 29,400 cases so far with 939 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 88 percent as of April 28.

(Image Credit: ANI)

