Cops Put Up Banners With Slogan 'Delhi Police, Dil Ki Police' On Barricades Across State

In a bid to fight against the novel Coronavirus, the Delhi police are leaving no stone unturned to help the citizens across the state to provide assistance during the time of the lockdown. In many instances and heartwarming gestures, the Delhi police have won the hearts of the people and continue to do so during the tough times. On Thursday the Delhi Police have put posters on the barricades at various locations in the state that read 'Delhi Police, Dil ki Police, Jo Dil see Karen Desh ka Kaam'.

Delhi: Police have put posters that read 'Delhi Police, Dil ki Police' on the barricades at various locations in the state. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/yL8MCn4ZVu — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

The Delhi police also shared a video that showed how the police personnel are tirelessly preparing meals for the underprivileged during the lockdown period.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday has also lauded the Delhi police for delivering over five million food packets to the poor and homeless amid the Coronavirus lockdown. In its biggest humanitarian relief operation since its inception in 1948, the Delhi Police delivered five million food packets to the urban poor and homeless along with distributing 145 tonnes of dry ration to the needy families. Amit Shah hailed the Delhi Police for their operation saying that the organisation was living up to its motto, Shanti Sewa Nyaya (Peace, Service, Justice).

Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya.



Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle. https://t.co/ZUY2Rxn9nz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 19, 2020

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients are cured/discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

