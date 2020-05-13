Last Updated:

Pregnant Migrant Worker Delivers Baby On Trek home To MP; Rests 2 Hours Then Walks 150 Km

A pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, from Nashik in Maharashtra delivered her child & then walked 150 km

Written By
Brigitte Fernandes
migrant worker

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, a pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, from Nashik, Maharashtra, delivered her child on the way. In a superhuman and heartbreaking feat, the newborn child and the mother rested for 2 hours post-delivery before they proceeded to walk 150 kilometers to their home town. The mother and child have since been checked up, and are thankfully doing fine. 

COVID-19 situation In India

3525 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 1931 recovered. 122 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's total COVID tally stands at 74,381 cases while the fatalities amount to 2415. 24,385 cases have been cured or discharged so far. 

As India is currently under the third lockdown phase that will end by May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the fourth phase of lockdown will be based on states' suggestions and the details about the same will be declared soon.

(With inputs from agency)

