Pregnant Migrant Worker Delivers Baby On Trek home To MP; Rests 2 Hours Then Walks 150 Km

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, a pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, from Nashik, Maharashtra, delivered her child on the way. In a superhuman and heartbreaking feat, the newborn child and the mother rested for 2 hours post-delivery before they proceeded to walk 150 kilometers to their home town. The mother and child have since been checked up, and are thankfully doing fine.

READ | PM failed to address burning issues of migrants woes, hunger: CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury

MP: A pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna from Nashik in Maharashtra amid #CoronavirusLockdown, delivered a child on the way. Her husband says, "after she gave birth we rested for 2 hours then we walked for at least 150 km." (12.5) pic.twitter.com/WubC97wabz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

We got to know that the administration at border arranged a bus for them, as they reached Unchehara we brought them here. All check-ups have been done, both mother & the baby are doing fine: AK Ray, Block Medical Officer of Unchehara, Satna. #MadhyaPradesh (12.5) pic.twitter.com/gEJbueNbIG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

READ | 602 Shramik Special trains run so far, over 7 lakh migrants ferried;100 such trains daily

COVID-19 situation In India

3525 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 1931 recovered. 122 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's total COVID tally stands at 74,381 cases while the fatalities amount to 2415. 24,385 cases have been cured or discharged so far.

As India is currently under the third lockdown phase that will end by May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the fourth phase of lockdown will be based on states' suggestions and the details about the same will be declared soon.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal performs successful surgery on 61-yr old COVID-19 patient

READ | 434 Kashmiri students leave Madhya Pradesh for home by buses

(With inputs from agency)