Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal Performs Successful Surgery On 61-yr Old COVID-19 Patient

In a massive development, the first case of major life-saving emergency surgery on a COVID-19 positive patient in the region was carried out at AIIMS, Bhopal on Friday late night. An official statement from AIIMS, Bhopal stated that the landmark in the holistic clinical care of COVID-19 patients has been achieved. It further gave out details about the patient.

"A landmark in the holistic clinical care of COVID-19 patients has been achieved at AIIMS, Bhopal. We are pleased to report that the first case of major life-saving emergency surgery on a COVID positive patient in the region was carried out at AIIMS, Bhopal late last night," read a statement from AIIMS, Bhopal on Saturday.

The surgery was successfully carried out by the Surgical team comprising Dr Ajit (Associate Professor), Dr Akash Chari (Senior Resident) and Dr Agosh (Junior Resident), the Anaesthesia team comprising Dr SunainaTejpal, Dr Shashi, Dr Rajesh and Dr Shrinivas, aided by the OT nursing staff SNO Ramesh, staff nurse Sumit and Saajan, and Anaesthesia Technician Shashikant.

"The patient, a lady aged 61 years with diabetes and hypertension was admitted to the COVID ICU of AIIMS, Bhopal on April 28 with fever and COVID pneumonia. She also had pain in abdomen for which a CT scan was done, and she was diagnosed to have Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis (clotting of blood in a major blood vessel or an artery that supplies blood to the intestines and other vital organs)," the statement read. It further read that the condition did not improve with medicines and so the patient was taken for major emergency surgery late last night.

"The team used the recommended protective gear and followed all recommended safety precautions. The case was very challenging on many accounts namely, COVID-19 pneumonia, the age over 60 years, co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, the life-threatening bowel damage and bowel perforation as was found during the operation," the statement further said. "As a lifesaving procedure, a portion of the bowel was resected and ileostomy operation was done successfully. At present the patient is on a ventilator in the COVID ICU under the care of critical care team," it added.

COVID-19 update

The Union Health Ministry has stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased to 62,939 with the death toll rising to 2109. In its daily update, the central government's data also added that 19,357 patients had recovered from the virus.

With 20,228 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded 779 deaths. Gujarat is the second-worst affected state, with a total of 7796 cases and 472 deaths.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries."Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," he said.

