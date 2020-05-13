PM Failed To Address Burning Issues Of Migrants Woes, Hunger: CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) on Tuesday said the Prime Minister has failed to address burning issues of migrants woes and hunger plaguing lakhs of Indians. The reaction from the party came after PM Modi's address to the nation in which he announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package and indicated that the Coronavirus-induced lockdown would be extended.

'Four big problems were not addressed at all'

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that it has not been explained how the package will be used. "There were no details from the PM and to make any statement without these details is difficult. He also announced lockdown 4.0 but again did not give any details. These things need to be cleared," he said in a video message.

Painful that the misery and hunger being faced by millions of Indians was not worthy of mention in the PM’s address. The four big problems confronting India: distress of migrants, resources that States need, Hunger and Unemployment were not addressed at all! pic.twitter.com/1NwVbxQggb — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 12, 2020

Referring to Modi's address where he spoke of self-reliance, Yechury said that the Prime Minister also needs to clarify how this self-reliance will come under these circumstances.

'Will wait to see details of package'

He asked why the Prime Minister did not address the issue of migrants who are walking home due to the lockdown. "Thousands are walking home, hungry and even dying. We were expecting some relief for them. Where is their free travel? Lakhs are going hungry they need food. I am disappointed that these burning issues were not addressed," said Yechury.

Will wait to see details of 'package'. We hope this money will go in the pockets of the poor and the hungry, not to help more defaulters. https://t.co/m6N6s3sfwM — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 12, 2020

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the Coronavirus crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi also said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown which will be very different from the earlier three phases. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

(with PTI inputs)