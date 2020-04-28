Pune Cops Go Beyond Call Of Duty To Celebrate Boy's Birthday As His Father Is Stuck In US

It was a special moment for Vatsal Sharma, a child living in Roseland Society in Pimple Saudagar, when a team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police reached his house on Sunday evening — not for legal action, but to celebrate Vatsal’s birthday.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police team, in a special gesture, reached Vatsal's house on Sunday with a cake to celebrate his birthday. This comes after Vatsal's father, who had gone to the USA for a business trip, got stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, requested the police via e-mail to pass on his wishes.

Taking to Twitter the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, "The father in the US had requested the police via e-mail to wish his son a happy birthday. In that regard, Sangvi Police Station, Pimpri Chinchwad made a unique effort to maintain social consciousness."

The team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police reached his house on Sunday evening with a birthday cake. A few residents too participated in the celebrations.

COVID-19 outbreak

With 84 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Pune, the tally in the district increased to1,348 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 80. Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 80 in the western Maharashtra district.

Of the fresh cases, 71 cases were reported from Pune city, 11 from Pimpri-Chinchwad township, and two from rural parts of the district. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the count of Coronavirus patients stood at 93, while in rural parts of the district, that number was now 65, he said.

Maharashtra again witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases after 522 fresh confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, April 27. This includes 369 patients from Mumbai. Thus, there are 8,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

(with PTI input)