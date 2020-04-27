Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 8,590; Death Toll Stands At 369 Amid 27 Casualties

Maharashtra again witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases after 522 fresh confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, April 27. This includes 369 patients from Mumbai. Thus, there are 8,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. With 5,776 COVID-19 cases and 219 casualties, Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot in Maharashtra. 94 more persons were discharged in the day propelling the recovered persons' tally to 1,282.

The state's COVID-19 mortality rate remains above the national average with 27 deaths-15 from Mumbai, 6 from Amravati, 4 from Pune and one each from Jalgaon, and Aurangabad being reported on Monday. Overall, 369 persons have passed away in Maharashtra owing to COVID-19. 22 of the deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, etc.

A total of 1,21,562 samples have been reported so far. There are 572 containment zones in the state The surveillance of 32.28 lakh persons was done on Monday with the help of 7,861 surveillance squads. Currently, 1,45,677 persons are in-home quarantine while 9,399 others have been admitted to an institutional quarantine facility.

Coronavirus Vigilance Cell formed

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the formation of a Coronavirus Vigilance Cell for the police officials involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Observing that the police personnel were working in extremely tough conditions, he asserted that the Maharashtra government was firmly backing their interests. The newly created cell shall facilitate treatment for police who complain about ill-health owing to COVID-19.

Housekeeper at state secretariat tests positive for COVID-19

As per sources, one member of the housekeeping staff working at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. 40 persons who came in contact with him have been reportedly quarantined. While the PWD had reportedly flagged the issue of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the housekeeping staff had been stationed inside the state secretariat itself.

