Mamata Banerjee Says 'COVID +ve Cases May Be Home-quarantined' As 'govt Has Its Limits'

In a major development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday announced that her government will allow Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive patients to home-quarantine themselves if they wish to do so. She added that the government cannot quarantine lakhs and lakhs of people. Bengal currently has 649 cases with 20 deaths.

Bengal offers home-quarantine for COVID-19 positive patients

#WATCH We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for #COVID19 and he has provision to isolate himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself. Lakhs & lakhs of people can't be quarantined, govt has its own limit: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/nn8sHvodxY — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

ICMR guidelines for quarantine

As per ICMR guidelines, home-quarantine is the preferred and initial step when individuals test COVID-19 positive. However, ICMR has maintained that after 14-day home quarantine, once patient tests positive using RT-PCR swab, as per protocol - isolation, treatment and contact tracing must be initiated. Moreover, ICMR has stated that if a patient's symptoms worsen, he must be referred to designated COVID-19 hospitals.

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and number of COVID deaths. The two Central teams which visited Bengal have reported several social distancing violations and non-cooperation from the state's side. Moreover, Bengal has accused Centre of not sending adequate PPEs and ICMR of sending faulty test kits - both claims have been refuted by Centre.

The biggest point of contention has been the under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths. Bengal government which has COVID-19 death audit panel has stated that while the audit committee has so far examined 57 deaths - only 18 are directly related to COVID-19, attributing remaining 39 deaths to severe co-morbid conditions. The MHA too has sent several warnings to Banerjee highlighting several lockdown violations in the state.

