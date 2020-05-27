'Baseless, False Rumours': Maha Govt Dismisses Rumours Of Army Deployment In Mumbai & Pune

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday strongly dismissed the report about a proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune for 10-day amid rising coronavirus cases. The fake message stated that entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days start from Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh stated that malicious rumours are being spread on Whatsapp & other social media platforms about army deployment in Mumbai & Pune to enforce a 10-day curfew. He further mentioned that Maharashtra Cyber has initiated action against those spreading this rumour and urged everyone to not forward such messages.

Malicious rumours are being spread on Whatsapp & other social media platforms about army deployment in Mumbai & Pune to enforce a 10-day curfew. These are baseless, false rumours & @MahaCyber1 has already begun action against those who began this rumour.#ZeroToleranceOfRumours — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 27, 2020

Responding to the fake message, The Mumbai Police also urged the Mumbaikars not to fall prey to it. "If it reaches you, break the chain and do not forward. All essential supplies will be available and movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The fake message further read, "Please stock everything. Groceries, vegetables. The city is going to hand over (to) Army. Might Uddhav Thackeray releasing control. Only milk and medicine will be available. Please inform your Mumbai friends. Maharashtra Govt meeting is going on and total shutdown o Mumbai is expected to be announced this time."

Meanwhile, with 1002 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 26 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 active cases tally surged to 32,791. A total of 410 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 8,814. Meanwhile, 39 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, propelling Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll to 1065. 25 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 1,74,841 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in 7 government labs and 13 private labs till May 25. 82% of Dedicated COVID Hospitals, Dedicated COVID Hospital Centres and COVID Care Centre 2 having a capacity of 13,023 beds are occupied. Moreover, 63% of the oxygen support beds (4116), 96% of the ICU beds (644) and 66% of ventilator beds (359) are also occupied. Currently, there are 686 active containment zones in Mumbai while 2826 buildings have been sealed. 22,515 patients have been screened in 380 fever clinics.

